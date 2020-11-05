In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 30th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Molinari's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Molinari had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Molinari's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.