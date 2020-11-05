-
-
Fabián Gómez finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Fabian Gomez sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Fabian Gomez lands his 110-yard tee shot less than 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Fabián Gómez hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 19th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under.
Gómez got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.
-
-
