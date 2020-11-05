In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Erik van Rooyen's tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, van Rooyen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, van Rooyen's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.