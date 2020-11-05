-
Erik Barnes shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Erik Barnes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
