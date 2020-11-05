-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 100th at 5 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Grillo got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Grillo to 6 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 over for the round.
