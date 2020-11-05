-
Dylan Frittelli putts himself to an even-par first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 21st at even par; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Dylan Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
