Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.