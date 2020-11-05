In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Doc Redman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 3 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.