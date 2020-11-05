-
-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Doc Redman sinks a 21-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Doc Redman makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Doc Redman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 3 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.