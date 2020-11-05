In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 7th at 1 under with Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sean O'Hair, Mark Hubbard, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, and Charl Schwartzel; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; and Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under.

On the par-4 fourth, McCarthy's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.