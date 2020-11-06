-
-
Dawie van der Walt shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, van der Walt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, van der Walt had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, van der Walt's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.