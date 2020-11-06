Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, van der Walt's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, van der Walt had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, van der Walt's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.