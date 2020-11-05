David Hearn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 50th at 3 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Mark Hubbard, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 1 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to even for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Hearn hit his 114 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hearn's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hearn's tee shot went 112 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.