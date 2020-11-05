Danny Willett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 119th at 7 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Willett his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Willett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Willett hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Willett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Willett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Willett to 6 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Willett's his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.