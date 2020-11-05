In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Danny Lee hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Sean O'Hair, Corey Conners, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, and Shane Lowry are tied for 8th at 1 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lee's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.