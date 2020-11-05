-
7-over 77 by D.A. Points in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, D.A. Points hit 7 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 122nd at 7 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
Points got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.
After a 225 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Points chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Points to 3 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Points chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Points to 7 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Points chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 6 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Points got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Points to 7 over for the round.
