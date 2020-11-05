-
-
Corey Conners shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 5th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Conners chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Conners missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Conners to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Conners hit his 133 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.