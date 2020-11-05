  • Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Chris Kirk hits his 178-yard approach on the par-4 12th hole to 7 feet and would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk sinks a 178-yard eagle on No. 12 in Round 1 at Vivint Houston Open

