In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Chris Kirk hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 77th at 3 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Viktor Hovland, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Scott Piercy, Talor Gooch, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Kirk got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, he sank his approach from 179 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kirk hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kirk's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.