In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 31st at 1 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Mark Hubbard, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 1 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoffman tee shot went 120 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.