Charl Schwartzel shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Charl Schwartzel hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 293 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schwartzel missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
