-
-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz holes 34-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Carlos Ortiz makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ortiz had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
Ortiz hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.