Camilo Villegas shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Camilo Villegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 94th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 4 under; Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Scott Piercy, Viktor Hovland, and Sepp Straka are tied for 8th at 2 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Villegas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Villegas had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 over for the round.
