Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Tringale's his second shot went 32 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Tringale chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Tringale's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.