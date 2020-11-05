Cameron Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 1st at 3 under with Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford; Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Sean O'Hair, Corey Conners, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, and Shane Lowry are tied for 8th at 1 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Davis had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 97 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 second, Davis hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 2 under for the round.