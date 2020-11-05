-
Cameron Davis comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 1st at 3 under with Michael Thompson, Scottie Scheffler, and Hudson Swafford; Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 5th at 2 under; and Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Sean O'Hair, Corey Conners, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, and Shane Lowry are tied for 8th at 1 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Davis had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Davis's 83 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 97 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Davis hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
