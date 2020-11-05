-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Pan's tee shot went 114 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Pan's 105 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
