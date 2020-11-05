-
Brooks Koepka putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka reaches in two to set up birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brooks Koepka lands his 249-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman is in 4th at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Russell Henley, Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Brooks Koepka's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Koepka's tee shot went 121 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
