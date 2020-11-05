In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Burgoon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burgoon's tee shot went 193 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Burgoon's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Burgoon hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Burgoon to 6 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 7 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Burgoon's tee shot went 104 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.