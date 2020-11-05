In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 91st at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, Adam Scott, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

Garnett got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Garnett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 173 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 41 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Garnett hit an approach shot from 290 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett tee shot went 163 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 27 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Garnett's tee shot went 112 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to 4 over for the round.