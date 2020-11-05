In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 79th at 3 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's tee shot went 228 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stuard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Stuard hit his 118 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.