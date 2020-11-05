-
-
Brian Harman putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
-
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Harman sinks 18-foot birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brian Harman makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Cameron Tringale, Scott Piercy, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 2 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Harman hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman chipped in his fourth from 15 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Harman at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.