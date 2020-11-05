-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 05, 2020
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's short-game leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Snedeker missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Snedeker hit his 106 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.
