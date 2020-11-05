  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Brandt Snedeker gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker's short-game leads to birdie at Vivint Houston Open

