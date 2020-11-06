-
Branden Grace putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Branden Grace hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 44th at 1 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
Branden Grace got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Branden Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Grace's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 223 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
