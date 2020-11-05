-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 88th at 4 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Van Pelt's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
