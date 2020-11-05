In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 69th at 6 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Corey Conners, Adam Long, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robby Shelton, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard, Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, Denny McCarthy, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Shane Lowry, and Matt Jones are tied for 6th at 1 under.

Hoag got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag's tee shot went 288 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hoag's tee shot went 120 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoag got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hoag to 5 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 6 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 7 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 6 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoag's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 6 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green ninth, Hoag suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.