In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Ben Willman hit 5 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

Willman got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Willman's tee shot went 142 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Willman hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Willman to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 4 over for the round.

Willman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 5 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Willman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Willman to 8 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Willman's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Willman's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willman to 8 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 13th, Willman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willman to 9 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 10 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Willman hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willman to 9 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Willman chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willman to 10 over for the round.