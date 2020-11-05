-
Beau Hossler shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 59th at 5 over; Cameron Davis, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, and Sean O'Hair are tied for 4th at 2 under; and Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Corey Conners, Adam Long, Shane Lowry, Matt Jones, Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Pat Perez are tied for 8th at 1 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.
Hossler got a double bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hossler to 4 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.
