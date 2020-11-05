-
Austin Cook shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Cook got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Cook's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
