In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 70th at 5 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 3 under; Kevin Streelman and Michael Thompson are tied for 3rd at 2 under; and Doc Redman, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Robby Shelton, Adam Long, Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Jones, Shane Lowry, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Patton Kizzire, Tony Finau, Fabián Gómez, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 1 under.

After a 266 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 ninth, Putnam's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to 4 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 5 over for the round.