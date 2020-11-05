Andrew Landry hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Landry tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Landry had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.