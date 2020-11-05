Alex Noren hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 123rd at 9 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Brandt Snedeker, and Adam Long are tied for 4th at 2 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 8 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Noren's tee shot went 144 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Noren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 8 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 9 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his approach went 65 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 9 over for the round.