Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scott finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under with Sam Burns, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Cameron Tringale, Jason Day, and Sepp Straka; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; and Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Adam Scott's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

Scott had a 369-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.