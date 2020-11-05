In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 100th at 5 over; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Day, Michael Thompson, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Long, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch, Greg Chalmers, and Scott Piercy are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schenk's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Schenk tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Schenk got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Schenk to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 5 over for the round.