Adam Long putts well in round one of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long sinks short birdie putt at Vivint Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Adam Long hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 4th at 2 under with Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, and Harold Varner III; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; and Cameron Davis and Michael Thompson are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
Adam Long had a fantastic chip-in on the 155-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 99 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Long's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
