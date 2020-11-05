-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Vivint Houston Open
November 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Vivint Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 25th at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Adam Long, and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 2 under.
Wise got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wise at even for the round.
