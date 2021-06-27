-
Zach Johnson putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson holes birdie putt from off the green at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson sinks a 22-foot putt from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 12 under; Harris English, Brice Garnett, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 ninth, Zach Johnson's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
