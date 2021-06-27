-
Strong putting brings William McGirt an even-par round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
William McGirt drains a 25-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the third round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, William McGirt drains a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his round tied for 71st at 1 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, William McGirt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved William McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McGirt's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, McGirt's his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, McGirt had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.
