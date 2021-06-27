-
Will Gordon shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
Highlights
Will Gordon's solid rough shot to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Will Gordon's 156-yard approach from the rough onto the green sets up a 14-foot putt to birdie the par-4 10th hole.
Will Gordon hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round in 79th at 9 over; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
Gordon his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Gordon hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gordon's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 5 over for the round.
