-
-
Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Chez Reavie, and Harris English are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Duncan's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
-
-