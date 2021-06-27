-
-
Troy Merritt putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
-
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 15 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 13 under; Marc Leishman and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Troy Merritt's 80 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
Merritt his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Merritt got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 5 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Merritt hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.
-
-