Tom Lewis shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, and Beau Hossler are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lewis hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lewis chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Lewis's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
