-
-
Tom Hoge finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 27, 2021
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, and Harris English are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Hoge hit his 78 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hoge hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.
-
-