Talor Gooch shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 27, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 under; Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley, Beau Hossler, Jason Day, and Cameron Smith are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Harris English, Hank Lebioda, Brooks Koepka, and Troy Merritt are tied for 8th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.
At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gooch to 2 under for the round.
